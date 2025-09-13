Russian Forces Strike Borova In Kharkiv Region: One Dead, Two Injured
“According to the investigation, on September 13 around 11:00, Russian forces launched a combined strike on the village of Borova, Izium district. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and a multiple launch rocket system. One man was killed. Two other men, aged 74 and 72, sustained injuries,” the statement reads.
The report also noted that residential buildings and farm structures were damaged in the attack.Read also: Over 60 explosions recorded as Chernihiv region comes under Russian fire
Under the procedural guidance of the Izium District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime that resulted in the death of a civilian (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As previously reported, Russian forces also struck Kostiantynivka, killing three people and injuring seven others.
