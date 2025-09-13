Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Southern Iran Shakes With Earthquake

Southern Iran Shakes With Earthquake


2025-09-13 10:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Fars Province in southern Iran at 16:07 (3:30) today, the National Seismology Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University said in a statement, Trend reports.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km in the Kazerun County of the province.

Employees of the Iranian Red Crescent Society were deployed to the region where the earthquake occurred.

Damage or injuries haven't been reported.

MENAFN13092025000187011040ID1110056839

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search