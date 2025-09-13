Southern Iran Shakes With Earthquake

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Fars Province in southern Iran at 16:07 (3:30) today, the National Seismology Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University said in a statement, Trend reports.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km in the Kazerun County of the province.

Employees of the Iranian Red Crescent Society were deployed to the region where the earthquake occurred.

Damage or injuries haven't been reported.