Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatari Minister, CENTCOM Commander Meet On Regional Issues


2025-09-13 10:04:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman received Commander of the US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper to review the latest regional and international developments.
The meeting in Doha on Saturday dealt also with a number of issues of common concern, according to a statement from the Qatar Ministry of Defense. (end)
sss


MENAFN13092025000071011013ID1110056826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search