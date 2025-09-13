United Arab Emirates (UAE) And The African Union Commission Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, September 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

The first round of political consultations between the United Arab Emirates and the African Union Commission was held in Abu Dhabi, building on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2019, and within the framework of the shared commitment to strengthening strategic partnership, as well as the recent Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2025 on health partnerships in Africa.

Both sides agreed to pursue tangible outcomes by intensifying technical coordination on issues of shared interest and holding regular political consultations to track progress.

In light of recent regional developments, both sides expressed their full solidarity with the brotherly State of Qatar in response to the blatant and cowardly attacks launched by Israel, which pose a direct threat to regional and international peace and security. The Chairperson of the AU Commission also reaffirmed the Union's support for the UAE's sovereignty over its occupied islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.

During the consultations, the two sides underscored the close relations between the UAE and Africa, rooted in shared interests, longstanding historical and social ties, and bolstered by high-level exchanges - most recently the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to Angola. This visit was of particular importance in the context of Angola's current chairmanship of the AU and its role in mediation and peace initiatives across the continent.

The economic aspect of the partnership was also highlighted, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as the leading investor in Africa, guided by a vision to promote shared development, expand investments in infrastructure, energy, and sustainable growth, and create jobs, in line with the continent's priorities in electricity, digitalization, and the empowerment of women and youth.

The two sides discussed a number of regional issues of common interest, including developments in the Horn of Africa, Sudan, Central Africa, and the Sahel, stressing the importance of joint efforts to enhance security and stability. In addition, both sides discussed the important role played by the United Arab Emirates during its membership of the United Nations Security Council (2022–2023) in supporting African issues and strengthening coordination with the three African member states on the Council (A3).

The consultations concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment to advancing the UAE–AU partnership in ways that promote peace, stability, and sustainable development across Africa.

Following the consultations, Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, held a meeting to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in investment, renewable energy, youth and women empowerment, as well as enhancing their role in development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.