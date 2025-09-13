Pre-Orders Opened On September 12 For 'Berserk' Statues: 'Guts, Berserker Armor' And 'Grunbeld'

Ultimate Premium Masterline Berserk Grunbeld VS Guts

Guts, Berserker Armor

Guts, Berserker Armor Bonus Part

Grunbeld

Grunbeld Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced the "Berserk" statues "Guts, Berserker Armor" and "Grunbeld." Pre-orders began on Sep. 12, 2025 (JST), with release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for our latest release from the manga "Berserk": "Guts, Berserker Armor" and "Grunbeld," as part of the Ultimate Premium Masterline.Guts donning the Berserker Armor for the first time, and Grunbeld of the reborn Band of the Falcon, brimming with anticipation before a formidable opponent. This paired release is based on the battle in the Forest of the Spirit Tree, depicted in volumes 26 and 27 of the manga "Berserk." Each statue stands as a complete work on its own, yet when displayed together, they are designed to emphasize narrative connection and compositional balance.In addition, the Deluxe Bonus Version of Guts includes his earliest skull-shaped helmet, while the Bonus Version of Grunbeld comes with an alternate head part showing his unmasked face.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Berserk Guts, Berserker Armor Grunbeld VS GutsDeluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1399Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:94cm W:71cm D:55cmH:64cm W:105cm D:55cm (Dragon Slayer Lowered)Weight: Materials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Berserk-Themed Base・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Sane, Beast: Upward / Downward)・Two (2) Swappable Right Arms (For Dragon Slayer: Shouldered / Lowered)・Two (2) Swappable Left Hands (Fist, Open Hand)・LED Illumination (Beast Head: Eyes)・One (1) Swappable Head (Skull) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAProduct Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Berserk Grunbeld Grunbeld VS GutsBonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1899Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/4 ScaleH:107cm W:82cm D:78cmWeight: Materials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Berserk-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Grinning)・LED Illumination (Grinning Head: Eyes)・One (1) Swappable Head (without Helm) [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store .

