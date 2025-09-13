Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's 'Delayed' Visit To Manipur
Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Priyanka said she was“glad” that the Prime Minister had finally chosen to go, but termed the delay“very unfortunate.”
“I am glad that he has decided after two years that it's worth his visiting. He should have visited much longer before,” she remarked.
Priyanka, who has been in her constituency since Friday, is expected to be moving around for the next eight days, visiting the nooks and corners of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which she has represented since November last year.
Accusing PM Modi of failing in his duty to provide solace and assurance to those affected by the prolonged violence, Priyanka alleged that the delay had only compounded the suffering of the people.
“He has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long, so many people to get killed, and so many people to go through so much strife before he has decided to visit,” she said.
The Congress General Secretary underscored that such reluctance was“not in keeping with the tradition of Prime Ministers in India.”
She pointed out that, irrespective of political affiliation, leaders since Independence had always made it a point to reach out to areas hit by turmoil or tragedy.
“That has been the tradition since Independence. So, he is fulfilling it after two years, I think he should have thought of it before,” Priyanka added.
The Congress has consistently attacked the Modi government over its handling of the ethnic clashes and law-and-order breakdown in Manipur.
The opposition has also accused the BJP-led government of ignoring the plight of displaced people in relief camps and failing to restore normalcy.
Priyanka's comments come at a time when the Congress is trying to intensify pressure on the ruling dispensation by keeping Manipur in focus ahead of upcoming electoral battles.
Her sharp remarks are likely to add to the chorus of opposition voices demanding greater accountability from the Centre over its handling of the situation in the northeastern state.
