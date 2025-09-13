Pomegranate Harvest Season Kicks Off In Koura
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Sept 13 (Petra) -- Pomegranate farmers in Koura district in Irbid Governorate have opened the harvest season of a key crop in the northern region, agriculture director Salem Khasawneh said Saturday.
The harvest season began early in hot and arid semi-Jordan Valley areas, known as the Ghor, and harvesting in other regions with milder weather will run until mid-December, he told Petra.
Koura, with an estimated pomegranate farmland of about 2,000 dunams, is one of the Kingdom's regions known for its orchards of the crop that grows on the banks of perennially flowing streams, such as Zaqlab, Abu Ziad, and Rayan, he said.
Among pomegranate varieties known locally are: Halawi, Hamadi, Lafani, Mawardi, Sharabi, Mawani, and Zaqlabi, he mentioned, and also listed numerous products made from pomegranates, including juice, molasses, vinegar, jam, pomegranate seed oil, soap, and natural pomegranate peel powder.
Irbid, Sept 13 (Petra) -- Pomegranate farmers in Koura district in Irbid Governorate have opened the harvest season of a key crop in the northern region, agriculture director Salem Khasawneh said Saturday.
The harvest season began early in hot and arid semi-Jordan Valley areas, known as the Ghor, and harvesting in other regions with milder weather will run until mid-December, he told Petra.
Koura, with an estimated pomegranate farmland of about 2,000 dunams, is one of the Kingdom's regions known for its orchards of the crop that grows on the banks of perennially flowing streams, such as Zaqlab, Abu Ziad, and Rayan, he said.
Among pomegranate varieties known locally are: Halawi, Hamadi, Lafani, Mawardi, Sharabi, Mawani, and Zaqlabi, he mentioned, and also listed numerous products made from pomegranates, including juice, molasses, vinegar, jam, pomegranate seed oil, soap, and natural pomegranate peel powder.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment