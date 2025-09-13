Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Sends First Group Of Ex-Idps To Khojaly's Dashbulaq Village (PHOTO)

2025-09-13 09:07:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Dashbulaq village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district following the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, as part of the Great Return to territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The families, temporarily housed across the republic in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, have now begun resettlement under the official return program.

The initial group, including 67 people (13 families), was sent to the village from 'Dord yol' area in the Aghdam district.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care.

They also expressed their gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, and prayed for the souls of martyrs who gave their lives on this path.

