Oman Boat Tragedy: Bannu Elders Console Grieving Families, Alkhidmat To Support Orphans

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The atmosphere in Khojari, Bannu, remains heavy with grief following the tragic boat accident in Oman's territorial waters that left 22 young fishermen missing, with only one survivor.

On Saturday, tribal elders, political and social figures, and respected community members gathered in large numbers in Khojri to express solidarity with the bereaved families. The assembly decided to leave the religious ruling on the absent funeral prayers of the missing fishermen to local scholars, while collective Fateha prayers continue at Jani Khel, Khojari.

Addressing the gathering, Haji Baz Muhammad Khan Advocate and Haji Akhtar Ali Shah said the day marked one of the darkest chapters in Khojri's history. They lamented that 22 hardworking young men had perished in the unforgiving waves of the sea, leaving only one man alive to recount the ordeal.

Speakers strongly condemned the federal government's remarks labeling the fishermen as“migrants,” calling it an insult and akin to rubbing salt on the wounds of grieving families. They emphasized that fishing and the local specialty“beef pulao” are the backbone of Khojari's livelihood, and fishermen travel abroad only after fulfilling all legal requirements, including purchasing visas.

Participants demanded the federal and provincial governments announce immediate financial assistance for the affected families. Meanwhile, Alkhidmat Foundation pledged to sponsor the orphaned children of the missing fishermen until they reach adulthood.

The jirga was attended by former Senator Haji Baz Muhammad Khan Advocate, former provincial assembly candidate Haji Akhtar Ali Shah, Bannu Mayor Irfan Durani, Basir Ali Shah, Zahid Amin, Malik Yusuf Khan, and dozens of other notable personalities, all of whom expressed deep sympathy with the families of the victims.