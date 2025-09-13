Russian Forces Attack Gas Stations In Kramatorsk, Injuring Young Woman

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka for nearly an hour using artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing three people and injuring seven others.

