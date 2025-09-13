Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Gas Stations In Kramatorsk, Injuring Young Woman

Russian Forces Attack Gas Stations In Kramatorsk, Injuring Young Woman


2025-09-13 09:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Kramatorsk City Council, which reported the attack on Telegram , the city was targeted by three strike UAVs. Preliminary information from V2U indicates that three gas stations were hit. The injured woman, born in 2006, has been hospitalized.

Read also: 1,743 children remain in mandatory evacuation area in Donetsk region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kostiantynivka for nearly an hour using artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, killing three people and injuring seven others.

