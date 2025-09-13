KRCS Launches Campaign To Mark World First Aid Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCA) on Saturday launched an awareness campaign marking the World First Aid Day to shed light on initial treatment for the injured and victims.
First aid is the preliminary treatment for injured until paramedics'' arrival. The day also promotes voluntary action in humanitarian initiatives.
The KRCS campaign that kicked off at the Avenues Mall is themed, "First aid and climatic change." (end)
slm
