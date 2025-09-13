Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4008081

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/12/25 at 1525 hours

STREET: U.S. Route 302

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: P & H Truck Stop

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tracy Mart

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT?: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Tri Glide Ultra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to Front of vehicle

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Steven Staniszewski

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT?: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stevensville, MD

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Indian

VEHICLE MODEL: Roadmaster

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Back end damage and left side of vehicle.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at approximately 1525 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles near the P & H Truck Stop on Route 302 in Newbury.

Upon arrival, the operator of vehicle 1 was found unresponsive. CPR was initiated immediately, but despite lifesaving efforts, the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The second operator, Steven Staniszewski, 72, of Stevensville, Maryland, sustained no injuries. His motorcycle sustained moderate damage to the rear and left side.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Staniszewski was traveling east on Route 302 and had slowed down as a truck was turning into the parking lot of the P & H Truck Stop. Operator 1, who also was traveling eastbound, collided with the rear of Staniszewski's motorcycle. Operator 1 was ejected from his vehicle, which came to rest on the southern side of the roadway.

At this time, neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors. The crash remains under active investigation. The name of the deceased operator is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

