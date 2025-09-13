Anurag Thakur Slams Congress Over Video On PM Modi's Mother, Says People Will Punish Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday strongly criticised the Bihar Congress and RJD for sharing a controversial video on social media that allegedly mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother.

He said the act reflected the“low level of politics” being pursued by the opposition and asserted that the people of Bihar and the country will never forgive such conduct.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said,“The place of a mother who gives birth is the most important in everyone's life. But Congress and RJD have stooped so low that they used abusive words against PM Modi's late mother and circulated such objectionable videos. This shows the mentality of Congress. Is it necessary to fall so low in politics? Is it necessary to abuse someone's mother?”

Thakur further alleged that instead of apologising for the previously made controversial comments, the Congress repeated such acts.

“Congress did not apologise the first time, but again indulged in the same mistake. The people of Bihar and the people of this country will never forgive Congress for this. In the coming elections too, people will deliver a strong blow to Congress and RJD,” he added.

He also hit out at opposition leaders who recently suggested that India could face a situation like Nepal.

“These are merely the wishes of the opposition,” he remarked, dismissing such comparisons as baseless.

The controversy erupted earlier this week after the Bihar Congress posted an AI-generated video on X, which the BJP described as“highly disrespectful” towards PM Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi.

The BJP has demanded an apology and has even registered a police complaint, while Congress leaders have tried to downplay the matter.

The row has added to the sharp exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of upcoming Assembly polls, with the BJP using the issue to question the Congress“culture of disrespect.”