Charlie Kirk: Confronted By Father After FBI Released Photos, Tyler Robinson Threatened Suicide Rather Than Surrendering
Addressing the media later yesterday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters that Tyler Robinson had confessed or“implied that he had committed the murder” to family before being taken into custody.What did Tyler Robinson tell father? Report says...
The NY Post's sources said that Tyler Robinson's father Matt Robinson recognised his son from the photos released by law enforcement and confronted the 22-year-old when he returned home on September 11.
They added that while the younger Robinson confessed to the crime, but at first refused to turn himself in to the cops, the report added.
He told his father he'd rather kill himself, leading the parent to convince his son to speak with their youth minister, who also works with the US Marshals Service fugitive task force, sources said.
(This is a developing story, more updates coming...)
