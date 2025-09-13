Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kerala Temple Gets Bomb Threat, Police And Bomb Squad On Site

2025-09-13 08:10:14
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, received a bomb threat via email, as per an ANI report citing police sources.

The police and Bomb Squad are conducting security checks, police said, adding that the incident was a non-specific threat.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming...)

