Delhi Bomb Scare: Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital Gets Threat, Search Ops Underway
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi : Shalimar Bagh's Max Hospital received a bomb threat on Saturday, September 13, according to Delhi Fire Service. They said its personnel along with Delhi Police are at the spot as search operations are underway, ANI reported.
This comes after Delhi High Court got a bomb threat e-mail yesterday, which later turned out to be hoax.
(This is a breaking news. More details awaited)
