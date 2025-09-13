Shamakhi Gears Up For Grape And Wine Festival
The festival aims to promote local grape and wine production, boost the export potential of Azerbaijani wines, and raise public awareness about the history of viticulture and winemaking in the country, as well as ongoing developments in the sector. This year's program features a variety of educational and entertaining events focused on grape cultivation, winemaking, and Azerbaijan's tourism potential.
The festival takes place on the grounds of the“Shirvan Wines” LLC viticulture and winemaking complex in Meysari, showcasing a wide range of wine brands. Visitors have the opportunity to taste products from both local and international producers, purchase their favorite wines at factory prices, attend masterclasses, and hear fascinating stories behind the country's wine houses.
A lively concert program will also entertain festival-goers throughout both days. The festival will continue into the evening, offering an immersive experience for all wine and culture enthusiasts.
