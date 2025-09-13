Situation In Kupiansk Under AFU Control, General Staff Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform writes.

The Russians continue attempts to gather forces on the northern outskirts of Kupiansk.

A pipeline previously used by Russian forces to move personnel toward Kupiansk is now under the control of Ukrainian defenders. The pipeline does not lead directly into the town, the General Staff emphasized.

Several pipelines run through the Kupiansk area. Three of the four lines have already been damaged and flooded, while the exit of the fourth is controlled by Ukrainian forces.

In the town, counter-sabotage operations are underway, while search-and-strike actions are being conducted around the town.

Since the beginning of the operation, over two weeks, Russian losses have totaled 395 personnel, including 288 irrecoverable.

On the approaches to Kupiansk, in the Radkivka and Holubivka areas, Ukrainian troops neutralized 265 Russian soldiers, and 128 more in the immediate vicinity of the town.

Additionally, Russian personnel have been taken prisoner, contributing to the exchange pool and providing testimonies that will be used against the invaders.

The defensive operation in the Kupiansk sector continues. Ukrainian units are taking necessary measures to strengthen defensive resilience and eliminate enemy forces.

According to media reports, DeepState analysts noted that Russian forces, for the third time after incidents near Sudzha and Avdiivka, attempted to use pipelines to infiltrate groups into Kupiansk.