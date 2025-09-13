Ukraine, EU Discuss Stronger Sanctions On Russia, Funding For Ukrainian Defense Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry's press service reported this, according to Ukrinform.

During the meeting, officials discussed the implementation of sanctions imposed on Russia and the results of monitoring their enforcement. First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, noted that many of the components found in Russian missiles that had been shot down were still manufactured in Western countries.

“We understand the scheme by which the enemy obtains these components through third countries. To prevent this, sanctions need to be stricter. Countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia must control and monitor their enforcement,” he emphasized.

A representative from the Defense Intelligence Directorate updated partners on the current situation on the front lines, Russia's plans, and the scaling of its military-industrial complex.

The meeting also covered the status of joint projects, Ukraine's participation in the SAFE initiative, and the Build with Ukraine program, which allows partners to access Ukrainian technologies in the future.

Funding for the Ukrainian defense industry was another key topic. A representative from the European External Action Service highlighted that Ukraine is expected to receive €6 billion by the end of the year for drone production.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in the European Parliament that the EU plans to allocate €6 billion from the ERA loan, backed by frozen Russian assets, to join a“drone alliance” with Ukraine.