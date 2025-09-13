FM, British Counterpart Talk Region In Phone Call

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 13 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call from British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Saturday to discuss the situation in the Middle East and ways to boost the historic Jordan-UK friendship.The ministers stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields.They stressed the need to ramp up efforts to arrive at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and open all crossings to allow the immediate delivery of enough humanitarian aid to the Strip, which is suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli aggression.The ministers agreed to continue cooperation between the two countries for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.Safadi and his British counterpart also dealt with the serious deterioration in the occupied West Bank amid continued illegal Israeli actions, including settlement expansion, land confiscation and the economic, social, and political blockade on the Palestinian people and leadership.He urged prompt and effective action by the international community to halt such measures, which undermine all chances to implement the two-state solution and bring about a just and lasting peace.Safadi also reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar, and said the Kingdom backs the Gulf Arab state in any step it takes to protect its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its territory and people.Safadi congratulated Cooper on taking her job as Foreign Secretary, noting London's support for the two-state solution and its plan to officially recognize the state of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month.The ministers agreed to maintain coordination on issues of common interest.