Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Affirms Necessity To Free Mideast Of Nuclear Arms


2025-09-13 08:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday affirmed the great necessity to clear the Middle East of nuclear arms pledging to pursue efforts to attain this goal.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, renewed the call for global enforcement of the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), noting necessity that all regional countries join the NPT. It also noted that there must be no double standards in dealing with the nuclear programs in the Middle East for sparing the region mounting tension.
The statement said the call was made as part of preparations for the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), due in Vienna on September 15-19, and in line with global concern for following up on the nuclear programs in the region and for sake of ensuring that the concerned countries honor their obligations as stipulated by the NPT.
Egypt has always been supportive of such efforts since launch of the initiative for rendering the Mideast free of nuclear arms in 1974, within the UN framework. (end)
