Egypt Affirms Necessity To Free Mideast Of Nuclear Arms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday affirmed the great necessity to clear the Middle East of nuclear arms pledging to pursue efforts to attain this goal.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, renewed the call for global enforcement of the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), noting necessity that all regional countries join the NPT. It also noted that there must be no double standards in dealing with the nuclear programs in the Middle East for sparing the region mounting tension.
The statement said the call was made as part of preparations for the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), due in Vienna on September 15-19, and in line with global concern for following up on the nuclear programs in the region and for sake of ensuring that the concerned countries honor their obligations as stipulated by the NPT.
Egypt has always been supportive of such efforts since launch of the initiative for rendering the Mideast free of nuclear arms in 1974, within the UN framework. (end)
asm
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, renewed the call for global enforcement of the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), noting necessity that all regional countries join the NPT. It also noted that there must be no double standards in dealing with the nuclear programs in the Middle East for sparing the region mounting tension.
The statement said the call was made as part of preparations for the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), due in Vienna on September 15-19, and in line with global concern for following up on the nuclear programs in the region and for sake of ensuring that the concerned countries honor their obligations as stipulated by the NPT.
Egypt has always been supportive of such efforts since launch of the initiative for rendering the Mideast free of nuclear arms in 1974, within the UN framework. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment