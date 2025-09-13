Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Army Continues Collecting Arms From Palestinian Refugee Camps


2025-09-13 08:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Army on Saturday pursued collecting arms from Palestinian refugee camps receiving five truckloads of weapons from Ain El-Helwe shanty town in the south and three others from Al-Beddawi camp in the north.
The army said in a statement that the caches of arms included shells and ammunition, adding that specialized military units would examine the weapons and take the necessary measures.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, a joint body that follows up on the arms handover, indicated in a statement that the weapons were given to the army in line with Lebanese-Palestinian Summit, held on May 21, along with subsequent meetings that had grouped Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Palestinian officials.
Today's arms handover is the fourth phase of surrendering the weapons to the Lebanese Army in implementation of the cabinet decision on August 5, stipulating that weapons in the country must be solely in hands of the Lebanese state.
The army began collecting weapons from the Palestinian shanty towns on August 21. (end)
