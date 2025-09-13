10 Kg Charas Seized In J&K's Anantnag, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 13 (IANS) A major narcotics smuggling racket was successfully busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district with the arrest of three accused and seizure of over 10 kg 'charas' (contraband).

The three accused, who were arrested, included the supplier and two habitual offenders.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB Srinagar conducted a targeted operation in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on August 19.

The operation led to the seizure of about 10.735 kgs of charas.

The accused were identified as Firdous, a resident of Bijbehara, Anantnag, Jan Mohd Baba of Lal Bazaar, Srinagar, and Mohd Lateef of Srigufwara, Anantnag.

Verification of their criminal background has revealed that Firdous has previously been involved in other NDPS cases, registered against him at Bijbehara Police Station and NCB Jammu, and Jan Mohammad Baba has previously been involved in an NDPS case registered by NCB Jammu.

During the identification of the backward and forward linkages in the case, it was gathered that the said contraband was procured from a person, namely Mohammad Lateef, who has also been arrested in the case and was facilitating its inter-state transport via illicit channels.

The establishment of the NCB office in Srinagar forms part of the Union Government's strategic initiative to bolster narcotics enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir.

NCB remains committed to disrupting the drug trade and associated activities, protecting the youth from its harmful impact, and finding and ensuring stronger inter-agency coordination across the Union Territory.

"In the fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential."

Security forces and preventive agencies have been aggressively going against drug smugglers and drug peddlers, as it is believed that the funds generated from hawala money rackets and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.