Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Iran To Host Reciprocal Cultural Days

2025-09-13 07:04:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Iran will hold reciprocal cultural days in various cities of both countries, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The announcement followed a meeting in Baku between Abdolreza Rashid, Deputy Head for International Affairs of Iran's Organization of Culture and Islamic Relations, and Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

During the discussions, officials from both countries agreed to organize cultural days in the capitals, Baku and Tehran, as well as in other cities, strengthening cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

