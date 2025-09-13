Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Head Of Caucasian Muslims Board To Visit Kazakhstan For Astana Congress Events

2025-09-13 07:04:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sheikh
    Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Board (CMB), will travel to Kazakhstan on September 15, Azernews reports, citing the CMB.

    During his visit, Sheikh Pashazade will participate in a joint meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Astana Congress on the protection of religious sites on September 16, where he will deliver a report and address the attendees.

    On September 17, he will take part in and speak at the 8th Astana Congress of World and Traditional Religions.

    On September 18, Sheikh Pashazade will address youth and offer blessings at the Forum of Young Religious Leaders. The theme of the 8th Astana Congress, a prominent international interfaith dialogue platform, is“Dialogue of Religions – Synergy for the Future.”

    Sheikh Pashazade has been a permanent participant of the Astana Congresses for 23 years and serves as a standing member of the Congress Secretariat.

