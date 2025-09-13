Pahalgam Attack Crippled Tourism In J & K: NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq
Kochi- The Pahalgam terror attack collapsed the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a loss of crores of rupees in revenue, said JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq here on Saturday.
Talking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Urban Conclave here, where he represented the Jammu and Kashmir government, Sadiq said several hundreds of hotel and 'Shikara' bookings got cancelled following the terror attack, causing a huge loss to the tourism industry there.
“Every booking got cancelled as tourists were scared to proceed with their travel after the terror attack. It crippled our tourism,” Sadiq, who is also the chief spokesperson and Communication Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, said.
However, the industry has bounced back and the tourism flow to the Union Territory has been normalised, he claimed.
“Thanks to the people of this country, we are back on track and now more and more tourists are coming to Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town in April 22, 2025, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment