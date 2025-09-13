Pahalgam Attack Crippled Tourism In J & K: NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq

Kochi- The Pahalgam terror attack collapsed the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, causing a loss of crores of rupees in revenue, said JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq here on Saturday.

Talking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of the Urban Conclave here, where he represented the Jammu and Kashmir government, Sadiq said several hundreds of hotel and 'Shikara' bookings got cancelled following the terror attack, causing a huge loss to the tourism industry there.

“Every booking got cancelled as tourists were scared to proceed with their travel after the terror attack. It crippled our tourism,” Sadiq, who is also the chief spokesperson and Communication Incharge of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, said.

However, the industry has bounced back and the tourism flow to the Union Territory has been normalised, he claimed.

“Thanks to the people of this country, we are back on track and now more and more tourists are coming to Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town in April 22, 2025, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.