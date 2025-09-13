Ontario Victims Of Alcohol And Drug-Related Crashes Honoured At MADD Canada's Annual Memorial Ceremony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MADD Canada will hold its annual Candlelight Vigil Service and Memorial Monument Ceremony to remember those who have been killed in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs. This year, six new names have been added to the Ontario Monument located at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton, bringing the total number of victims to 164 since its inauguration in 2023.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. Behind these numbers are senseless and preventable tragedies that devastate families and communities.

“For people who have lost someone they love, this Monument offers a place of remembrance, reflection, and connection”, said MADD Canada CEO, Steve Sullivan.“While nothing can erase the pain, we stand together in our grief and in our determination to do everything in our power to build a future free from impaired driving.”

Special guests will attend today's ceremony including, MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan, Coast Tsimshian First Nations Elder Shannon Thunderbird, Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity The Honourable Charmaine Williams; Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, Hardeep Grewal; Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah; Interim Fire Chief of Brampton Fire & Emergency Services, Andy Glynn; and Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, Thomas Carrique.

Since 2009, MADD Canada has established Memorial Monuments for victims of impaired driving in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario. Ceremonies are held each year to unveil new names added to the Monuments and to pay tribute to all victims. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled soon, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.

To help prevent death and injuries, we can ensure everyone always gets home safely by:



Never driving a car, a boat, an ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who is impaired;

Always planning ahead; Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

