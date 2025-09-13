India: At Least 10 Killed, 40 Injured After Truck Rams Into Crowd In Andhra Pradesh
At least ten people were killed and more than forty others injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a crowd in Andhra Pradesh, Indian media reported.
According to preliminary reports from local police, the heavily loaded truck lost control due to overspeeding and possible driver fatigue, before crashing into people waiting for a bus on the roadside.
The accident occurred on Monday evening in Krishna district, around 50 kilometres from Vijayawada, a key city in the southern state.
Police confirmed that the driver, a 35-year-old man, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was immediately taken into custody following the incident.
Doctors in hospitals across southern Andhra Pradesh said the condition of several injured victims remains critical, raising fears that the death toll may climb further.
The deadly collision has once again underscored India's high road accident rate, often linked to reckless driving, fatigue and poor enforcement of safety norms.
The deadly collision has once again underscored India's high road accident rate, often linked to reckless driving, fatigue and poor enforcement of safety norms.

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the accident, while families of the victims have urged the state government to improve road safety and provide compensation.
