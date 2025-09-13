PM Narendra Modi Launches ₹1,200 Crore Projects In Imphal On First Manipur Visit Since Ethnic Violence

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 17 development projects valued at approximately ₹1,200 crore during a visit to Imphal, Manipur. The event, held at the Kangla Fort complex, marked his first visit to the state since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

PM Modi inaugurated the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of ₹101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at ₹538 crore in the same locality.

Inauguration of Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in the state capital, were part of these 17 projects.

'Ima' (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river connecting Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney are among the projects he inaugurated.

Institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC in Churachandpur district was also launched.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)