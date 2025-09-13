PM Narendra Modi Launches ₹1,200 Crore Projects In Imphal On First Manipur Visit Since Ethnic Violence
PM Modi inaugurated the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of ₹101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at ₹538 crore in the same locality.
Inauguration of Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in the state capital, were part of these 17 projects.
'Ima' (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river connecting Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney are among the projects he inaugurated.
Institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC in Churachandpur district was also launched.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment