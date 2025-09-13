Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain Suffers Injury In Road Accident, Fans Concerned
Popular actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain are often in the headlines for one reason or another. But now a major problem has befallen them. Actually, Vicky is admitted to the hospital. At the same time, a video of him from the hospital is also going viral on social media. Seeing Vicky in this condition, his fans are very worried and are wishing for his speedy recovery.
This video of Vicky Jain surfaced from the hospital
Samarth Jurel has shared a video of Jain on his Instagram stories, in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed. In the video clip, Samarth is praying for Vicky's speedy recovery. During this, Ankita Lokhande is also seen standing near Vicky's bed and taking care of him. In this video, Vicky's hand is bandaged and a drip is attached. Let us tell you that Samarth Jurel was seen with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in 'Bigg Boss 17'. After this, these three also participated in 'Laughter Chefs Season 2'. At the same time, Vicky and Ankita's special friend Sandeep Singh has revealed that Vicky had a road accident. During this, his hand got injured and he got 45 stitches....
After seeing this post, Vicky's fans got very worried about his health. Where one wrote, 'What happened to Vicky now.' Another wrote, 'May God heal you as soon as possible. This is the prayer of all of us.'
When did Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande get married?
Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, both of them got married in December 2021 after dating each other for a long time. Ankita Lokhande is a popular actress, who is known for her acting in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Vicky Jain is a businessman.
