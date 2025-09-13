Google's Quantum Computer Observes A Never-Seen Exotic State

Physicists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Princeton University, and Google Quantum AI have achieved a breakthrough by creating and observing a long-theorized but never-before-seen quantum phase of matter using a 58-qubit quantum processor. This exotic state, known as a Floquet topologically ordered state, had been predicted by theory but remained experimentally elusive-until now. The findings from the study is published in the journal Nature.

Exploring Non-Equilibrium Quantum Matter

Unlike conventional phases of matter, which are described by equilibrium thermodynamics, non-equilibrium quantum phases evolve dynamically over time. Floquet systems, which are periodically driven in time, can host entirely new forms of order that cannot exist under static conditions. By harnessing this rhythmic driving, the research team directly imaged particle motions along the edges and observed the real-time transformation of exotic particles, confirming long-standing theoretical predictions.

Quantum Computers as Laboratories

“This demonstrates that quantum processors are more than just computational devices-they are experimental platforms capable of probing completely new states of matter,” said Melissa Will, a PhD student at TUM and the study's first author. The team also developed a novel interferometric algorithm to analyze the system's topological properties, revealing the hallmarks of the Floquet state.

This achievement marks a major milestone in quantum simulation, turning quantum computers into laboratories for studying out-of-equilibrium matter. The insights gained could advance fundamental physics and drive the design of next-generation quantum technologies.