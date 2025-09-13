10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (September 12, 2025)

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Latin America's sports scene on September 12, 2025 featured high-stakes soccer clashes and notable off-field news, alongside significant moments in boxing and tennis. Men's football dominated the day with crucial league victories, cup upsets, and disciplinary drama, while a Mexican boxing icon prepared for a super fight and Argentina's tennis team moved closer to a Davis Cup finals berth. Here are 10 key developments from the day:

1) Pumas thrash Mazatlán in Liga MX Apertura

Key facts: Pumas UNAM routed Mazatlán FC 4–1 away to open Round 8. Guillermo“Memo” Martínez scored twice early (including a 9th-minute penalty). Mazatlán missed a second-half penalty that would have tied the game; Pumas sealed it with stoppage-time goals by Alan Medina and José Juan Macías (pen). The victory lifted Pumas to 12 points and into the top half of the table.

Why picked: A big away win for a traditional Mexican club signals resurgence and keeps Pumas in the playoff mix after a high-scoring, VAR-tinged match.

2) Racing Club end slump by beating San Lorenzo 2–0

Key facts: In Argentina's Clausura, Racing beat San Lorenzo 2–0 at the Cilindro. Nicolás Colombo scored at 37′ and Santiago Solari at 58′. A clean sheet ended a four-match home skid and nudged Racing up the table.

Why picked: A“Big Five” clash matters; the win steadies a historic club and hints at recovery under new management.

3) Plaza Colonia upset Nacional in Copa Uruguay

Key facts: Nacional led through Nicolás López, but Plaza Colonia struck back with Álvaro López and an 86′ winner by Hebert Vergara to win 2–1 at Gran Parque Central, advancing to the quarter-finals.

Why picked: A classic cup giant-killing in Uruguay that reshapes the bracket and spotlights depth beyond the traditional powers.

4) Mexico's Ulises Dávila faces match-fixing investigation

Key facts: Ulises Dávila acknowledged he is under investigation tied to alleged manipulation during his stint in Australia's A-League and says he's cooperating with authorities.

Why picked: Integrity issues remain a regional concern ; a Mexican player linked to an international probe keeps the spotlight on safeguarding competitions.

5) Brazilian Serie B clash ends in mass brawl and six red cards

Key facts: Coritiba vs Goiás finished 0–0 but descended into a stoppage-time melee resulting in six dismissals. A disciplinary inquiry is expected.

Why picked: Extraordinary scenes with competitive implications for the promotion race and a wider debate on discipline and security.

6) Coquimbo Unido close in on Chilean title with comeback win

Key facts: Down 0–1, Coquimbo rallied 2–1 with goals at 82′ and 90+3′ to stay well clear atop Chile's Primera División with seven matches left.

Why picked: A potential first-ever championship for a provincial club is a standout storyline in South American league play.

7) Junior stumble at home, maintain narrow lead in Colombia

Key facts: Atlético Junior drew 1–1 with La Equidad in Barranquilla, conceding an 88′ equalizer after leading through Guillermo Paiva. Their cushion at the top shrank.

Why picked: The slip keeps Colombia's Clausura title race alive and raises questions about consistency.

8) Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford make weight for super fight

Key facts: Both fighters weighed in at 167.5 lb in Las Vegas, clearing the final step before the September 13 bout for the undisputed super-middleweight crown.

Why picked: Canelo is Latin America's biggest boxing star; a clean weigh-in guarantees one of the sport's most significant matchups proceeds as planned.

9) Argentina sweep singles to near Davis Cup Finals spot

Key facts: Tomás Etcheverry and Francisco Cerúndolo won in Groningen to give Argentina a 2–0 lead over the Netherlands, one victory from the Final 8.

Why picked: Strong away results from a traditional Davis Cup power highlight Latin America's competitive presence in tennis.

10) Venezuela coaching change dominates discussion

Key facts: After a loss earlier in the week ended 2026 hopes, Venezuela's federation parted with Fernando Batista; debate focused on successors and direction.

Why picked: A reset for a nation still chasing its first World Cup berth is regionally notable and shapes the next qualifying cycle.