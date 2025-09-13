ICE Lodges Detainer For Depraved Criminal Illegal Alien From Cuba Charged With Murder In Beheading Of Victim With A Machete In Dallas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This barbaric criminal with a rap sheet that includes child sex abuse was released into America by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced it lodged a detainer for the federal arrest and removal of a criminal illegal alien from Cuba who was taken into custody by local authorities in Dallas, Texas on homicide charges.

On September 10, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez-an illegal alien from Cuban with a rap sheet including child sex abuse, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and carjacking -was arrested by Dallas Police Department at a motel in Dallas for murder. Cobos-Martinez allegedly used a machete to behead a merchant he had an argument in front of the merchant's spouse and child. Reportedly, Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head of the victims 'around like a soccer ball. ' ICE has lodged the detainer with the Dallas County Jail, where this criminal illegal alien is being held.

“This vile monster beheaded this man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims' head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and Secretary Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT.”

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez has a past final order of removal to Cuba. He was most recently in ICE Dallas custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center until he was released on an Order of Supervision on January 13, 2025-under the Biden administration. This barbaric criminal was released because Cuba would not accept him because of his criminal history.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.