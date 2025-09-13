DHS Statement On ICE Officer Seriously Injured In Line Of Duty And Shooting In Chicago During Traffic Stop

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ICE law enforcement is facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations

CHICAGO - This morning, while carrying out an enforcement operation targeting a criminal illegal alien, the alien resisted arrest, attempted to flee the scene and dragged a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer a significant distance with his car.

The officer sustained multiple injuries and is in stable condition. The illegal alien was pronounced dead.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended.”

Further details:

ICE officers conducted a vehicle stop to arrest Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. He refused to follow law enforcements commands and drove his car at law enforcement officers. One of the ICE officers was hit by the car and dragged a significant distance. Fearing for his own life, the officer fired his weapon.

The target of the enforcement operation was Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving . He entered the country at an unknown date and time.

