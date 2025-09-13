Shubhankar Sharma Misses 15Th Cut In A Row As Matsuyama Leads BMW PGA
Sharma, who has not made a cut since the Indian Open in his home country, has been struggling with his form since then.
Veer Ahlawat, who came through by topping the PGTI Order of Merit in India, did not get into the field this week.
Hideki Matsuyama leads the field by one shot at the halfway stage after firing two extraordinary eagles in his second-round 64, but he has a world-class chasing pack waiting to pounce over the weekend.
The tournament debutant found himself four shots off the lead at the conclusion of the weather-affected first round but soon set about closing the gap when he teed off in the afternoon.
The Major Champion turned in 31 after making an eagle and two birdies on the front nine before a run of three gains in four holes after the turn catapulted him up the leaderboard.
Matsuyama bogeyed the 15th following an errant tee-shot but bounced back in style with a chip-in eagle on the 17th to take the outright lead on 12 under par.
European Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland share second place on 11 under, with Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal another stroke further back.
Rory McIlroy (69-72), Shane Lowry (67-74) were tied 44th, while Tommy Fleetwood birdied the 18th to shoot 69 after a first round 73 to be T-61.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment