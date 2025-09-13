Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-723 September 13 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Karunya Lottery Results KR-723 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-723 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-722 on September 6:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
KX 939961
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
KN 939961
KO 939961
KP 939961
KR 939961
KS 939961
KT 939961
KU 939961
KV 939961
KW 939961
KY 939961
KZ 939961
2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh
KS 515515
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
KS 156746
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
0874 1020 1621 1804 2053 2562 2801 2975 3118 6082 6462 7708 7779 7909 8466 8511 9499 9721 9803 9867
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
0836 2769 3031 3079 4657 9757
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0180 0351 0552 1399 2581 2679 2813 2997 3128 3138 3228 3254 3259 4249 5181 5188 5217 5219 5356 5691 7188 7400 8690 8873 9105 9117 9330 9563 9652 9827
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
