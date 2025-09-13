Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-723 September 13 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Karunya Lottery Results KR-723 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya KR-723 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya lottery is "KR." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Karunya KR-722 on September 6:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

KX 939961

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

KN 939961

KO 939961

KP 939961

KR 939961

KS 939961

KT 939961

KU 939961

KV 939961

KW 939961

KY 939961

KZ 939961

2nd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

KS 515515

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

KS 156746

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0874 1020 1621 1804 2053 2562 2801 2975 3118 6082 6462 7708 7779 7909 8466 8511 9499 9721 9803 9867

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0836 2769 3031 3079 4657 9757

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0180 0351 0552 1399 2581 2679 2813 2997 3128 3138 3228 3254 3259 4249 5181 5188 5217 5219 5356 5691 7188 7400 8690 8873 9105 9117 9330 9563 9652 9827

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 200

9th Prize: Rs 100

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.