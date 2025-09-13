Delhi Woman Who Crashed Mahindra Thar From Showroom Denies Death Rumours: 'I Am Alive'
The incident took place at a Mahindra outlet in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar during a customary ritual before taking delivery of the SUV. The ritual involved squeezing a lemon under the car's tyre. However, in a sudden mishap, the driver, identified as Maani Pawar from Ghaziabad, pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle, worth around ₹27 lakh, to crash through the glass façade and plunge from the first floor.Also Read | Watch: Lemon ritual goes wrong, Mahindra Thar crashes out of Delhi showroom“I Am Alive And Not Dead”
In a statement shared on Instagram, Pawar called out false reports that claimed she had fractured bones, broken her nose, or even died in the crash.
“The purpose behind making this video is to debunk false news. Some people, to gain views and likes, said the woman involved in the accident died. All these are fake videos. I am alive and not dead. Please stop spreading fake news,” she said.Also Read | Charlie Kirk's viral advice to Israeli: 'Police not gonna protect...' Watch the video here:What happened inside the showroom
Recounting the incident, Pawar said she was inside the SUV along with her family and a salesman when the accident happened.
“The car was at high RPM, the salesman had already told us, and it suddenly accelerated and plunged. Once the car fell, all three of us exited through the front door and none of us sustained any injuries,” she explained.Also Read | Pakistani doctor leaves surgery midway, later found in 'compromising' position Video Goes Viral
Clips of the aftermath have been widely shared online, showing the overturned Thar lying on the road outside the showroom. The visuals fuelled a wave of speculation and fake news around Pawar's health, prompting her to release the clarification.
