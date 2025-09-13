Haryana Bans Sale Of Tobacco And Intoxicating Substances Within 1 Km Of Schools - Here's All You Need To Know
A circular to this effect was issued by the Haryana Directorate of School Education, stating that the ban would be implemented within 100 yards (almost 1 km) of all schools in the state on September 13, it added.Also Read | New GST rates: Amul MD clarifies changes in price of pouch and UHT milk -details Haryana bans tobacco products near schools: What we know...
- As per the circular, all block education officers, block resource centres, and the Principals or headmasters of schools have been directed to watch for activities related to the sale of tobacco, gutkha and intoxicating substances within 1 km of schools under their jurisdiction. Violations of the ban should be reported to the Grapanchayat and nearest police officer, based on which immediate action should be taken.
Earlier in 2024, the Haryana Assembly had also passed a bill that forbade opening and running hookah bars and banned serving hookah to customers in any place in the state under the following law:“The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Haryana Amendment Bill, 2024”.
According to Section 21-A of the law, individuals who violate Section 4 A (which prohibits running of hookah bars in the state) will face imprisonment of up to one year, but which may extend to three years, followed by fine of ₹1 lakh, but which may extend to ₹5 lakh.Also Read | Income Tax: Return still not filed? Don't fret, follow these points Haryana aims to make agriculture sustainable and profitable business: CM
Earlier, on August 29, the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab said that the state's vision is to make agriculture not just a means of survival but a sustainable and profitable business.
Addressing the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in the national capital, he said that Haryana is working to support farmers at every stage, from cultivation to the sale of produce. Saini stated that the State Government's vision is not only to increase production, but also to make agriculture a sustainable and profitable business for its people.
He added that India and Africa are building a future of mutual trust and cooperation across several areas, including agriculture, skill development, education, and digital public goods. "The innovations and technologies Haryana is using in its agriculture sector can also be replicated in Africa," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
