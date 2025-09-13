Eating Healthy? Hidden Cancer Risks In Your Diet That No One Warned You About
Diet is one of the strongest modifiable risk factors for cancer. Studies indicate that diets high in processed foods, especially refined sugars and carbohydrates, lead to an elevated cancer risk, says Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Director of Surgical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital®, Delhi.“A high glycemic, sugar-heavy diet leads to upregulation of insulin and insulin-dependent growth factors in the body. For example, the hormones in question are known to cause abnormal changes in cells and to increase the risk of cancer,” says Malhotra.Also Read | Breast, cervical cancers top cancer cases in Indian women: ICMR report
High consumption of processed foods also adds insulin resistance to the mix, a condition that is related not only to diabetes and other chronic diseases but also has been shown to undermine immunity, leaving the body even more susceptible to cancer. General foods, diets and exposure factors that are strongly related to cancers like breast, endometrial and liver cancers include processed meats, low fiber food(s) diet(s), absence of antioxidants in the diet and frequent consumption of fast foods, says Dr Malhotra.
However, some legitimized substance abuses in dietary style, like alcohol and tobacco, are strongly associated with GI cancers of the throat and mouth, upper GI tract (esophagus) and upper respiratory tract.Protective foods and healthy choices
The good news is that your diet can also be preventative. Whole foods with natural occurring nutrients have an anticancer effect. Opting for unrefined carbs such as millets (-like ragi ) as opposed to sugar and refined carbs can balance insulin levels and help prevent cancer.Also Read | A moonshot won't stop cancer Also Read | Can health insurance cover home-based cancer care?
A high fiber diet including whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables promotes digestion while reducing the risk for GI cancer. And a“coloured plate” that is full of green vegetables, intensely coloured fruits and a variety of plant foods provides vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants we need. These antioxidants can counteract free radicals in the body and prevent them from causing damage that could otherwise develop into cancer.Cancer risk and lifestyle factors we can change are
Non-dietary lifestyle choices also contribute to cancer risk. Illicit drug abuse is still one of the most relevant modifiable risk factors. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco and alcohol abuse are responsible for a significant increase in the number of cases of lung cancer and cancers of the mouth, throat and esophagus, Stomach and other parts of the upper digestive system.
Yet another, significant lifestyle factor is lack of physical activity. Prolonged sitting, when combined with excess calorie intake, has been shown to be a known risk factor for several cancers. Obese: High body mass index (BMI) and obesity have only recently been identified as causes of cancer of the breast, endometrium, colon and other organs.The dynamics of exercise, sleep and stress
Beyond fitness, physical activity is an important part of cancer prevention. Regular physical activity maintains in check body weight, increases the sensitivity of tissues to insulin and naturally contributes to the hormonal balance – all these reduce cancer development. Workouts are also conducive to better quality sleep and lessened stress, says Malhotra.Also Read | Is your artificial sweetener interfering with cancer treatments? Experts say...
“Elevated stress, low sleep and inactivity are interrelated risks. Persistent stress and abnormal sleep patterns can affect hormonal equilibrium, destroy the immune system and create obesity – further raising cancer risks,” adds the expert. Conversely, being at a healthy weight, taking regular exercise and using stress relief methods all contribute to wellbeing as well as giving long-term protection against cancer.Prevention
Preventing cancer is not just one change, but it's a lifestyle. Key is lowering processed foods, sugar-based diets and processed meats into your system while adding fiber, antioxidants and unprocessed whole foods. Equally as important is to not smoke, not consume alcohol, include physical exercise into the daily regimen of life and guaranteeing both a good quantity and quality sleep and stress management. You can dramatically reduce your risk for cancer by managing a healthy body weight and following a lifestyle of mindful eating and thinking.
"It's very clear, this link between food and lifestyle, movement and your cancer risk,” says the Dr. Processed food, sugar, no exercise, obesity and alcohol/drug abuse- All of these set up an internal terrain that is conducive to cancer. On the other hand, a healthy diet, physical activity and relaxation habits are defense mechanisms for the body. It's ultimately up to us to embrace habits that promote health and lower the risk of developing cancer down the road.
