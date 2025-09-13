Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Emirates Scoops Two Accolades At The APEX Awards

2025-09-13 06:09:32
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai: Emirates has received the 2026 APEX BestTM Global Entertainment Award for its inflight entertainment system - ice, and a 2026 APEX WORLD CLASSTM award for all aspects of the airline's customer experience and brand. The award ceremony was held during APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California.

From a selection of more than 600 airlines globally, Emirates scooped the 2026 APEX Best Global Entertainment award from one million verified passenger votes. Emirates ice has long been celebrated as the world's largest media library in the sky, providing customers with more than 6,500 channels of diverse entertainment and information.

Introduced in 2021, Emirates for the 6th consecutive year has received APEX WORLD CLASSTM award for its suite of products and services beloved by customers across the world, Emirates was recognised and defined as world class across all categories, including safety and well-being, sustainability, service and guest experience, food and beverage, brand integrity, hospitality, personalisation, comfort, connectivity and many more. The APEX WORLD CLASSTM award is a top achievement, audited by industry professionals on real flights in real time.

Emirates earlier claimed the top spot as 'Best Long-Haul Airline' at The Telegraph Travel Awards 2025. The airline was also recognised as '2025's Most Recommended Global Brand' by YouGov - the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.

