Chinese Delegation Explores Cooperation On Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
The Chinese delegation's visit was organized under the mandate of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The purpose of the visit was to assess the current state of China–Europe rail freight operations and evaluate the potential of the TITR route.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the dynamics of freight transportation, the frequency of container train services, the route's competitiveness, tariff policies, quota utilization, and other operational issues.
Special emphasis was placed on infrastructure and key hub development, including the commissioning of a container hub at Aktau Port, shortening delivery times, and introducing digital solutions for cargo tracking.
“As a result of the discussions, the parties reached an understanding on future cooperation and joint actions aimed at improving the efficiency of transportation along the TITR and contributing to the sustainable development of China–Europe rail connections,” the statement said.
For reference, CIECC is China's largest state-owned consulting corporation under the supervision of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council. Over the years, it has implemented more than 150,000 projects in transportation, energy, urban development, and high technology, with a total value exceeding 200 trillion yuan.
