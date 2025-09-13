Over 60 Explosions Recorded As Chernihiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire
“Throughout the past day (from 8:00 September 12 to 8:00 September 13, 2025), Russian forces shelled Chernihiv region 36 times. According to compiled data, 62 explosions were recorded,” Chaus wrote.
He specified that 17 settlements in five communities came under attack. Most strikes were carried out with FPV drones. The enemy also used unguided air-launched missiles.
Chaus noted that fragments from Russian strike drones were recorded in Koriukivka district.Read also: Russian strikes hit 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, wounding six civilians
As previously reported, the number of aerial attacks in Chernihiv region has increased.
