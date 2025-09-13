Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 60 Explosions Recorded As Chernihiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire

Over 60 Explosions Recorded As Chernihiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire


2025-09-13 06:05:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform writes.

“Throughout the past day (from 8:00 September 12 to 8:00 September 13, 2025), Russian forces shelled Chernihiv region 36 times. According to compiled data, 62 explosions were recorded,” Chaus wrote.

He specified that 17 settlements in five communities came under attack. Most strikes were carried out with FPV drones. The enemy also used unguided air-launched missiles.

Chaus noted that fragments from Russian strike drones were recorded in Koriukivka district.

Read also: Russian strikes hit 12 settlements in Kharkiv region, wounding six civilians

As previously reported, the number of aerial attacks in Chernihiv region has increased.

MENAFN13092025000193011044ID1110056503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search