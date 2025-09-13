Over 60 Explosions Recorded As Chernihiv Region Comes Under Russian Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform writes.

“Throughout the past day (from 8:00 September 12 to 8:00 September 13, 2025), Russian forces shelled Chernihiv region 36 times. According to compiled data, 62 explosions were recorded,” Chaus wrote.

He specified that 17 settlements in five communities came under attack. Most strikes were carried out with FPV drones. The enemy also used unguided air-launched missiles.

Chaus noted that fragments from Russian strike drones were recorded in Koriukivka district.

As previously reported, the number of aerial attacks in Chernihiv region has increased.