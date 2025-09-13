Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Polish Parliament Passes Bill On Benefits For Foreigners, Including Ukrainians

2025-09-13 06:05:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to TVP , as reported by Ukrinform.

The bill is an amended version of a draft law passed in August but vetoed by President Karol Nawrocki, who argued that foreigners in Poland should contribute to the economy to be eligible for state assistance.

The veto sparked political and diplomatic controversy, as it directly affected Ukrainians' rights to the 800+ child support payment, which provides 800 zlotys (€188) per month for every child in Poland.

The revised bill passed on Friday aims to address the concerns raised by President Nawrocki and also introduces stricter restrictions on access to state healthcare services.

Exemptions to the work-for-welfare rule include parents and guardians of children with disabilities.

The new law also provides for the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) to conduct monthly checks on foreigners to verify that they are still living and working in Poland while receiving the benefits to which they are entitled.

Read also: Ukrainian Embassy in Poland clarifies Nawrocki 's veto on law regarding Ukrainian refugees

Additionally, the bill extends the legal residence of Ukrainian war refugees until March 4, 2026, after the current period ends on September 30.

After approval by the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, the bill will now be sent to the upper house, the Senate, for further consideration. President Nawrocki must also sign the bill before it becomes law.

As reported, the law on assistance for Ukrainian citizens is expected to take effect by October 1.

