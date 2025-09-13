Zelensky: Summit Of First Ladies And Gentlemen Highlights Ukraine's Global Engagement Despite War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the President, Kyiv hosted the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen - an initiative by First Lady Olena Zelenska that has grown over the years into a genuine international platform.

This year, the summit lasted for two days for the first time and brought together the largest number of participants ever: representatives from 20 countries, including first ladies and gentlemen, education ministers and their deputies, outstanding teachers, scholars and researchers, and Nobel Prize laureates.

Zelensky noted that this year's theme was Education Shaping the World focusing on access to learning even under the most challenging conditions, the role of teachers in shaping generations, innovations and technologies in education, and how education can become a foundation for peace and development.

“The event received personal support from the First Ladies and Gentlemen of Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Serbia, and Germany. We are grateful for this visit and for all the solidarity shown. For Ukraine, this Summit is proof that, even in wartime, we remain part of the global dialogue, working together to find answers to the challenges we face. And that matters,” the President emphasized.

As reported, First Lady Olena Zelenska stated that her team would soon begin preparations for the next Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, including determining its theme.