Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Iran Keen To Implement Series Of Reciprocal Cultural Exchange Efforts

Azerbaijan, Iran Keen To Implement Series Of Reciprocal Cultural Exchange Efforts


2025-09-13 06:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.​ Azerbaijan and Iran have agreed to hold reciprocal cultural days across multiple cities in both countries, the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend .

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Abdolreza Rashid, Deputy for Cultural Relations of Iran's Organization of Culture and Islamic Relations, and Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Officials from both countries agreed to organize the cultural days in the capitals, Baku and Tehran, as well as in other cities.

MENAFN13092025000187011040ID1110056499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search