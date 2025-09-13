Agriculture Minister, Turkish Envoy Talk Cooperation
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Saeb Khreisat, on Saturday received the Turkish Ambassador to Jordan, Yakup Caymazo?lu.
During the meeting, Khreisat emphasized the "deep-rooted historic" bilateral relations, calling for facilitating the flow of Jordanian agricultural goods through Türkiye to European markets.
Khreisat also expressed his aspiration to increase volume of trade exchange and take advantage of available investment opportunities and the comparative privilige of Jordanian agricultural products, as well as enhancing exchange of expertise and the transfer of technology and knowledge.
In turn, the Turkish envoy affirmed his country's "keenness" to exert every effort to increase trade cooperation, encourage the private sector to invest, and explore available investment opportunities in Jordan, which would contribute to strengthen partnerships between the two friendly countries' private sectors.
