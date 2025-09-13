17 Local Companies To Participate In 2 Int'l Exhibitions In Dubai Monday-JEA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) – 17 local industrial companies are set to begin their participation in 2 international exhibitions held concurrently at Dubai World Trade Center next Monday.Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) organizes Jordan's participation in these two events as part of efforts to enhance the presence of Jordanian products in regional and global markets.According to a JEA statement on Saturday, Jordanian companies will be present at the Private Label Middle East 2025, with 9 Jordanian companies participating for the fifth time, alongside more than 60 exhibiting countries.The Sweets and Snacks Exhibition will be attended by 8 Jordanian companies for the twelfth time, with more than 48 countries set to take part.The JEA President, Ahmad Khudari, said these events constitute an "important" platform for promoting national products and opening new marketing channels, which contribute to expanding Jordan's export base and enhancing its contribution to economic growth.Khudari stated that Jordan's participation comes as part of a "strategic" plan aimed at opening new markets for Jordanian products, mainly in the Gulf countries, which represent a "major gateway for expansion into global markets, given the broad international presence in these two exhibitions."The JEA, he noted, is "keen" to support national companies in accessing global distribution networks and enhancing their presence in specialized exhibitions, which would increase value of Jordanian exports and enhance the reputation of Jordanian products in terms of quality and competitiveness.Broadly, he said the participation reflect Jordan's "commitment" to Economic Modernization Vision by supporting the export sector and increasing the contribution of industrial and food exports to the gross domestic product, as well as providing new job opportunities for youth.Khudari stated the JEA will continue its efforts to provide technical and marketing support to exporting companies and work to provide more opportunities to ensure their engagement in international events and exhibitions.Khudari added that this effort which would increase share of Jordanian products in global markets and strengthen their "competitive" position.