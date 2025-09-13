Kuwait, Saudi Hold Second Meeting To Boost Naval Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Armed Forces hosted on Saturday the second Kuwait-Saudi coordination meeting to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in naval operations.
Held at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Kuwait Naval Force Commander, Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan received Assistant Commander of the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Mansour Al-Otaibi and his delegation, Chairmanship of Staff said in a press statement.
The meeting focused on sharing expertise in joint naval operations as part of the forces' annual work program. (end)
ahk
Held at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Kuwait Naval Force Commander, Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan received Assistant Commander of the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Mansour Al-Otaibi and his delegation, Chairmanship of Staff said in a press statement.
The meeting focused on sharing expertise in joint naval operations as part of the forces' annual work program. (end)
ahk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment