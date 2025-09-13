Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Saudi Hold Second Meeting To Boost Naval Coop.


2025-09-13 06:04:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Armed Forces hosted on Saturday the second Kuwait-Saudi coordination meeting to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in naval operations.
Held at Mohammad Al-Ahmad Naval Base, Kuwait Naval Force Commander, Rear Admiral Saif Al-Hamlan received Assistant Commander of the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Mansour Al-Otaibi and his delegation, Chairmanship of Staff said in a press statement.
The meeting focused on sharing expertise in joint naval operations as part of the forces' annual work program. (end)
