Nigeria: African Development Bank And International Committee Of The Red Cross (ICRC) Partner To Support Inclusive, Resilient Water Services In Maiduguri

The Government of Borno State, in collaboration with the African Development Bank ( ) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), have convened a partnership roundtable to accelerate access to safe, sustainable, and inclusive water services in Maiduguri.

The event held on Tuesday 10 September, coincided with the first anniversary of devastating floods in Borno, aggravated by the collapse of the Alau Dam, which severely impacted Maiduguri and Jere local government areas.

Borno State, located in Nigeria's Lake Chad region, has faced over a decade of conflict, displacement, and rapid urban growth. Between 2006 and 2021, Maiduguri's population more than doubled and is projected to exceed 2.5 million by 2030, placing immense pressure on water infrastructure. Public water systems currently meet only part of the demand, forcing many households to rely on unsafe and costly sources, with women and children most affected.

The roundtable brought together senior representatives from the Borno State Government, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, AfDB, ICRC, World Bank, Agence Française de Développement, development partners, UN agencies, diplomats, and technical experts.

Mallam Bukar Tijani, Secretary to the State Government of Borno, emphasized the State's commitment:“Ensuring that every citizen, regardless of location or socio-economic status, has access to safe and affordable water is a top priority for Borno State. We are committed to working with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, the African Development Bank, ICRC, and other partners to bridge the gap between need and provision through technology, expertise, and sustainable financing.”

Dr. Abdul Kamara, the Bank's Director General for Nigeria, in his remarks stated:“Water, resilience, and peace are deeply interconnected. Investing in water is central to the African Development Bank's Strategy for Addressing Fragility and Building Resilience in Africa. Through initiatives like the Inclusive Basic Services Delivery Program and strong partnerships with the Nigerian government and institutions like the ICRC, we are helping northern Nigeria move from recurring crises to a future of stability, resilience, and sustainable development.”

Doris El Doueihy, head of the ICRC Delegation in Nigeria, added:“The humanitarian–development link is not just a concept; it is a lifeline. We must meet urgent needs while investing in long-term resilience to prevent future crises and setbacks to development.”

Joseph Terlumun, Babarinde Segun Mukaila, Director of Water Supply and Support Services representing the Water and Sanitation minister, highlighted the Federal Government's role:“The Federal Government has developed a National Action Plan to revitalize water supply, sanitation, and hygiene services across the country. As one of the sectors most vulnerable to climate impacts, we must harness innovation and technology to manage our water resources sustainably and ensure access for all Nigerians.”

Over the past decade, the African Development Bank has invested over $805 million in water and sanitation projects across Nigeria, improving access for at least 8 million people. In Borno State, Bank programs have benefited 1.6 million people, including 417 interventions in Maiduguri, enhancing water access, healthcare, education, and livelihoods.

The roundtable concluded with a strong call to action, with the Borno State Government committing to establish a steering committee and work closely with development partners to implement the project. Participants also endorsed the Maiduguri Urban Water Supply Masterplan as the guiding framework for expanding access to safe water and improving resilience. They also agreed that providing safe, reliable, and affordable water for Maiduguri is critical for public health, resilience, and lasting peace across northeast Nigeria.

Aerial view of houses submerged in Maiduguri during floods. Sept 2024 [Audu Marte/AFP]



Front Row (L–R): Jean-François Yao, Senior Policy Advisor, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC); Babarinde Segun Mukaila, Director of Water Supply and Support Services, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation; Dr. Abdul Kamara, Director General, African Development Bank Nigeria Country Department; Mallam Bukar Tijani, Secretary to the State Government of Borno; and Doris El Doueihy, Head of Delegation, ICRC Nigeria



