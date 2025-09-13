LOCAL AUTHORS FEST-Featuring Connecticut Authors

Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new STEM children's book series, Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series – Air Pollution, is launching a powerful live event at the New London Main Library on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and television stations from Hartford are strongly encouraged to attend.

This engaging and educational event is poised to captivate not only local families but educators, caregivers, and communities across Connecticut. At a time when critical thinking, environmental awareness, and STEM literacy are more essential than ever, Environmental Eddie delivers a fresh and fun approach for elementary-aged children to understand real-world challenges like air pollution-and empowers them to become thoughtful problem-solvers.

Why This Event Deserves Hartford Media Coverage:

.A Unique Educational Initiative: Environmental Eddie isn't just another children's book. It's an immersive learning experience designed to ignite

curiosity and build critical thinking skills in children through storytelling, hands-on activities, and real-world science.

.Cross-Community Impact: While the event is hosted in New London, the mission behind Welcome to Eddie's World resonates far beyond city lines.

Schools and families across Hartford and all of Connecticut are seeking innovative tools to engage students in STEM from a young age.

.Timely and Newsworthy: With air quality concerns, climate change, and environmental justice becoming front-page issues, this event brings these

critical topics to children in an age-appropriate, solutions-focused way-an angle that will appeal to parents, teachers, and policymakers alike.

.Dynamic Visuals and Interviews: The event will include interactive activities, live readings, and opportunities for children to voice their ideas. This

provides compelling visuals and soundbites for news coverage, including interviews with the author, educators, and participating families.

.A Model for Statewide Education Reform: Environmental Eddie offers a replicable model for how storytelling and science can be blended to support

Connecticut's educational goals, particularly in underserved and underrepresented communities.

Event Details:

.What: Launch Event – Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series – Air Pollution

.When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

.Where: New London Main Library, 63 Huntington St, New London, CT 06320

.Who Should Attend: Teachers, parents, caregivers, local officials, and media professionals

.Visuals: Children participating in STEM activities, live book reading, Q&A with author and educators

Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story.

It is more than a book launch-it's a community call to action to invest in our children's future through STEM, environmental awareness, and the joy of learning.

Media Contact:

Al Chaney, MBA

959-254-5984

...

Author/Founder, Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education

Al Chaney

MPM Enterprises, LLC

+1 959-254-5984

