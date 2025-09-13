LOCAL AUTHORS FEST-Featuring Connecticut Authors
Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!
Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Teamwork to become Smarter!
Environmental Eddie says "Remember to Protect-it for Future Generations!"
Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews to cover this powerful and timely story.Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story.” - Al Chaney, MBA
HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new STEM children's book series, Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series – Air Pollution, is launching a powerful live event at the New London Main Library on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and television stations from Hartford are strongly encouraged to attend.
This engaging and educational event is poised to captivate not only local families but educators, caregivers, and communities across Connecticut. At a time when critical thinking, environmental awareness, and STEM literacy are more essential than ever, Environmental Eddie delivers a fresh and fun approach for elementary-aged children to understand real-world challenges like air pollution-and empowers them to become thoughtful problem-solvers.
Why This Event Deserves Hartford Media Coverage:
.A Unique Educational Initiative: Environmental Eddie isn't just another children's book. It's an immersive learning experience designed to ignite
curiosity and build critical thinking skills in children through storytelling, hands-on activities, and real-world science.
.Cross-Community Impact: While the event is hosted in New London, the mission behind Welcome to Eddie's World resonates far beyond city lines.
Schools and families across Hartford and all of Connecticut are seeking innovative tools to engage students in STEM from a young age.
.Timely and Newsworthy: With air quality concerns, climate change, and environmental justice becoming front-page issues, this event brings these
critical topics to children in an age-appropriate, solutions-focused way-an angle that will appeal to parents, teachers, and policymakers alike.
.Dynamic Visuals and Interviews: The event will include interactive activities, live readings, and opportunities for children to voice their ideas. This
provides compelling visuals and soundbites for news coverage, including interviews with the author, educators, and participating families.
.A Model for Statewide Education Reform: Environmental Eddie offers a replicable model for how storytelling and science can be blended to support
Connecticut's educational goals, particularly in underserved and underrepresented communities.
Event Details:
.What: Launch Event – Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education: Environmental Eddie Let's Talk Series – Air Pollution
.When: Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST
.Where: New London Main Library, 63 Huntington St, New London, CT 06320
.Who Should Attend: Teachers, parents, caregivers, local officials, and media professionals
.Visuals: Children participating in STEM activities, live book reading, Q&A with author and educators
Television stations in Hartford and across the state are encouraged to send reporters, film crews, and education correspondents to cover this powerful and timely story.
It is more than a book launch-it's a community call to action to invest in our children's future through STEM, environmental awareness, and the joy of learning.
Media Contact:
Al Chaney, MBA
959-254-5984
...
Author/Founder, Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education
Al Chaney
MPM Enterprises, LLC
+1 959-254-5984
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Audio Book Sample: Welcome to Eddie's World of Learning and Education!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pioneering AI Visionary Vincent Boucher & AGI Alpha Announce A Meta‐Agentic AGI Jobs Marketplace Platform
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Chicago Clearing Corporation And Taxtec Announce Strategic Partnership
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
CommentsNo comment